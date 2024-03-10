Rasmus Hojlund called out by teammates for granting interview to controversial fan channel



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund was reportedly called out by some of his teammates about his decision to grant an interview to a controversial YouTube channel perceived to thrive on negativity and peddling narratives against the players.

Before his injury, Hojlund was in a rich vein of form and seemed to have finally found his feet in the Premier League.

His first few months in England were troublesome despite being prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination from the continental competition.

However, the Dane masterminded a change in fortunes and even set a record to become the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches.

For his exploits, the United talisman scooped up the league’s February Player of the Month award.

Hojlund has missed United’s recent games against Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Everton due to a physical setback.

He’s expected to make his return to competitive action when the Red Devils take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool next Sunday in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Last month, Hojlund conducted an interview with The United Stand – a YouTube fan channel that has been accused by a section of supporters of creating negativity and subjecting the players to unfair criticism.

In the past few weeks, that same YouTube channel has received backlash for their treatment of Marcus Rashford, with some fans indicating that the Carrington academy graduate has been subjected to coordinated social media attacks by members of the platform.

Indeed, Rashford himself came out and slammed the media for their portrayal and coverage of him which has often not been objective or rooted in his performances or United career.

According to The United We Stand – an award-winning United fanzine that’s available both in print and digital versions, some of Hojlund’s teammates put him to the task about his interview with the YouTube channel.

United We Stand is mostly operated by respected journalist of The Athletic, Andy Mitten.

It’s understood that the 21-year-old was asked why he talked to a platform “built on negativity and slaughtering United players.”

The publication notes that Hojlund, who only arrived in the summer from Atalanta didn’t realise this and was not aware of the channel’s reputation.

