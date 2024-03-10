Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to sanction record-breaking £100m offer for Benfica’s Joao Neves



Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly prepared to green-light a mind-boggling £100m offer for Benfica wonderkid and reported Manchester United midfield target Joao Neves.

Neves has been heavily linked to United in the past months and stocks in him appear to have only increased with each passing game he plays for Benfica.

The midfield is an area of the pitch the Red Devils could seek to strengthen during the summer transfer window.

In the event that Casemiro leaves, it would almost be certain that the Brazilian will be replaced.

He is attracting overtures from the Saudi Pro League with INEOS eager to offload his hefty wages from the club’s books.

Last month, the impressive Neves was asked about his future even as he continues to be linked to the Red Devils. He refused to commit his services to Benfica long-term.

According to The Sunday Mirror, Ratcliffe wants Neves at Old Trafford and is keen on getting a deal for the Portuguese international over the line.

It’s understood that the Oldham-born billionaire is ready to approve a record-breaking offer of just over £100m to ensure Neves will be sporting the United badge next season.

A few days ago, Fabrizio Romano explained that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are also admirers of the 19-year-old but the race to land his services remains open.

The Italian journalist further stated that Benfica will insist that his €120m [£103m] release clause is triggered.

United have sent scouts multiple times to closely monitor Neves.

Nothing short of such a sum will be accepted by the Liga NOS giants who are under no pressure whatsoever to sell.

