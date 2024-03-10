Teun Koopmeiners: Man United scouts watch as midfield target bags brace vs. Juventus



Manchester United scouts were reportedly present in Turin to monitor a number of targets during Juventus’ Serie A clash against Atalanta.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that United sent representatives to attend the game.

It’s believed that they were monitoring three players in particular – Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and Atalanta duo Giorgio Scalvini and Teun Koopmeiners.

As it turned out, it was Koopmeiners who stole the show as he grabbed a sensational brace.

The match ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Juventus’ goals which were scored by Andrea Cambiaso and Arkadiusz Milik were cancelled out by a stunning Koopmeiners double.

Atalanta shed first blood 10 minutes before the interval when Mario Pasalic’s free-kick effort found an unmarked Koopmeiners on the edge of the box. The Dutchman scored with a powerful first-time finish.

WHAT A SET-PIECE FROM ATALANTA TO TAKE THE LEAD IN TURIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/95V7qNN1SH — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 10, 2024

The Old Lady restored parity after 66 minutes when Cambiaso was played through inside the danger area and managed to poke the ball into the back of the net. Milik completed the turnaround four minutes later.

Koopmeiners levelled proceedings in the 75th minute, this time by firing home a low, angled shot to ensure the spoils were shared.

This match has ZERO CHILL 😳 Teun Koopmeiners bags his brace ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8vbobi8oaS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 10, 2024

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are eager to sign the 26-year-old in the summer.

The middle of the park could become an area of the pitch the Red Devils need to strengthen especially if Casemiro leaves the club.

The Brazilian is attracting overtures from Saudi Arabia.

It was subsequently relayed that Koopmeiners’ wish is to remain in Italy with Atalanta.

However, if he continues to impress and stun in front of the United scouts, he may ultimately force the 20-time English champions to embark on a charm offensive to lure him to Old Trafford.

