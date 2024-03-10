Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand agree that Phil Neville was “annoying” and “boring”



Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney have both agreed that former teammate Phil Neville was “annoying” and “boring.”

Phil, the brother of Gary Neville, played for United between 1994 and 2005.

He signed for Everton following his Old Trafford departure.

With the Red Devils, he won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three FA Charity Shields, the Intercontinental Cup and the Champions League.

The 47-year-old is currently serving as the head coach of Major League Soccer outfit Portland Timbers.

He is also the co-owner of Salford City, alongside several of his former United teammates including his brother Gary, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.

Rooney played with Phil for just one season before the defender completed a switch to Goodison Park.

United’s record goalscorer appeared as a guest for TNT Sports’ TV coverage of Saturday’s clash between the 20-time English Champions and the Toffees. He was joined by Ferdinand.

The two were subjected to a number of questions by Jules Breach, who played the role of quizmaster. They were asked to describe a number of their ex-teammates using one word.

Some of the players they discussed were Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Patrice Evra.

When Phil was mentioned, Rooney said, “Annoying.” This drew laughing reactions from Ferdinand and Breach.

Breach asked, “Annoying, why?”

Rooney replied, “It’s Phil Neville isn’t it?”

Ferdinand gave his own verdict of the Portland Timbers boss and called him “boring.”

Another former colleague who was discussed was Nani. Rooney also branded the Portuguese as “annoying.”

