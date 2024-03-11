Ben Jacobs reiterates Paris Saint-Germain’s position on Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain will only make a move for Marcus Rashford if he signals to them that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 26 year old has had a tough campaign but that has been occasionally punctuated with moments of quality.

One such example would be the stupendous strike against Manchester City last weekend that allowed his side to race into a 1-0 lead after only ten minutes of the derby. Unfortunately that was as good as it would get for the striker or his side, as City would go onto dominate the game and eventually run out 3-1 winners.

Furthermore, the United academy product scored a penalty at the weekend, to become United’s joint top scorer in the Premier League with seven strikes, alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay.

However, seven goals have been a poor return for the man who bagged 30 last season and a string of poor performances in spite of recent goals has led to questions about the player’s future.

It has even been reported that the player is barely on speaking terms with manager Erik ten Hag after his bender in Belfast.

Consequently, Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to the player who they desperately wanted to bring to the French capital in 2022.

It was reported just last month that PSG were keen on the player as Kylian Mbappe will leave the club this summer and they will require new attacking talent to replace the talismanic Frenchman.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs reiterated his stance on the player once again by claiming, “Rashford knows that if he is not back at his best, he does not have leverage at Manchester United or with any other potential suitor. I think the whole Rashford situation will calm and will then pick up again in the summer because he is on PSG’s list”.

Elaborating on the extent of the Ligue 1 side’s desire to sign the attacker he stated, “but as much as they like Rashford, PSG also see a player that is out of form compared to 12 months ago”.

“They won’t actively reach out to Rashford unless the player indicates, categorically, that he wants to move because they felt their last talks – prior to Rashford renewing his contract at Old Trafford – were being used as leverage. PSG don’t want their time wasted”.

The Ligue 1 leaders’ history with Marcus Rashford is a long one.

The French side first showed interest in the striker back in 2020 and he was reportedly made their top target, but no transfer was ever completed.

Furthermore, the academy product suffered a poor season in 2022 and the French side believed they could sign him, only to have the Englishman declare his wish to stay at United, where he would light up Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.

United’s number 10 signed a new lucrative deal last summer to reward him for his fine work, however just a few months on, it feels like deja vu.

It has been relayed here that Rashford is genuinely keen to stay at United and be part of INEOS’ revolution. Moreover, the player gave a detailed interview to The Players’ Tribune stating “if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up”.

However, if he continues to perform as poorly as he has until the end of the season, it might just not be his decision to make, as finance expert Kieran Maguire has already stated how the sale of only Rashford for a market value price could solve United’s FFP issues in one fell swoop.