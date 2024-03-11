Di’Shon Bernard knew Kobbie Mainoo was special from his first academy training session



Despite Manchester United’s win over Everton, they remain sixth in the Premier League table and a top-four finish looks unlikely considering their form.

Aston Villa are eight points ahead in fourth while Tottenham Hotspur are six points ahead in fifth albeit having played a game less.

Erik ten Hag’s sophomore season has been a nightmare and all signs point towards the Dutchman being relieved of his duties in the summer.

What began so promisingly, ended taking the team backwards in terms of style and the manager needs to shoulder most of the blame.

However, he has made a long-lasting impact on the club’s immediate future by helping unearth the gem that is Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo’s rise

The midfielder has consistently outshone more illustrious compatriots like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro and is now the first name on the teamsheet.

From shining on his debut at a raucous Goodison Park to winning the Goal of the Month award for a Fergie time winner, the England U19 international’s rise has been meteoric.

The academy sensation is in line to receive a brand new long-term deal and has earned heaps of praise from legends and pundits alike.

Former Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard was someone who played with Mainoo in the academy and he always knew from the first time he watched him play that the midfielder would be a future star.

“I was on loan for a few seasons and came back that pre-season (2022) and saw him in training,” Bernard told The Manchester Evening News.

“I was thinking: ‘Who is this kid?’ You could see straight away from the stuff he was doing in training that he was going to be a top, top player.

“His dribbling was remarkable, going through players easily, just striding like he wasn’t even trying. You could see straight away that he was one of those special players coming through the ranks and I am proud to see him playing for United and doing what he is doing. He deserves it.”

The current Sheffield Wednesday star, who has one senior United cap under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to his name, also shed light on the type of person Mainoo is and how that has also helped him settle into life as a United regular that much quicker.

Mainoo as a person

“He is one of them kids that doesn’t really talk too much, he was a bit shy [coming into the first-team]. He just let his feet do the talking and you can see that even until now. Mainoo is a special talent.

“His mindset to the game is like someone who has been playing for years; he is just that type of professional. He is someone who just gets his head down, works hard, does what he’s told. He’s willing to learn, he’s willing to work hard for the team and I think that is what United need.

“They need people who are willing to get their heads down, work hard, run about and give energy. I am really happy to see what he is doing.”

Ten Hag will be hoping his midfield gem can help the team overcome Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. The Cup represents United’s best shot at European football next season and could potentially keep Ten Hag in the job for a bit longer.