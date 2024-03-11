Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United stance on Mason Greenwood



Mason Greenwood is facing a pivotal summer at Manchester United once he returns from his successful Getafe loan.

Amid reports of interest from clubs, Sir Jim Ratcliffe not closing the door on his return, and the player himself remaining completely quiet, there’s a lot to unpack there in the summer.

Amid the rumours furore surrounding the player’s future, Fabrizio Romano has given a big update on Greenwood.

Romano reports that while there has been no final verdict reached yet, the club is leaning towards cashing in on the player.

However, another loan is unlikely, as he reports that permanent transfer bids will be considered.

That makes sense too, as Greenwood would enter the final year of his contract if he were to be loaned again, thereby taking all leverage away from United.

Romano ends it by saying that INEOS verdict after internal talks will give a clearer picture in the coming future.

🚨 Man United have not made final decision yet about Mason Greenwood but feeling is that club will be ready to consider proposals in case of permanent transfer bids. Man United could cash in on Greenwood this summer, waiting for INEOS verdict after internal talks. pic.twitter.com/PSIcg8xsG0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2024

It directly follows Sir Jim’s statement that he will make a fresh decision on the player’s future, which was also seen as a potential negotiating tactic if Greenwood is made available in the summer.

The player has not said anything about his own future, instead just playing for Getafe and impressing with his overall play.

It has brought teams like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona into the fray, something which would have been unthinkable last summer when United were desperate for any club to take him off their hands after a poorly handled U-turn.

Greenwood’s status as an academy product and the potential difficulties with his reinstatement into the senior setup at Old Trafford make him the perfect asset to cash in.

The whole incoming fee will count as pure profit in the books, and could potentially be the difference between United investing heavily in one position or multiple.

