Jadon Sancho does not want to return to Old Trafford



Jadon Sancho does not wish to return to Manchester United this summer when his loan deal with Borussia Dortmund expires, owing to continued issues with manager Erik ten Hag.

Bild, a major German newspaper, reveals the English winger “doesn’t want to go back” to Old Trafford under the Dutchman as he “blames [Ten Hag] for his career downturn.” Sancho has not played for United since August 2023, following a public dispute with Ten Hag over the 23-year-old’s application in training.

Ten Hag did not include Sancho in the match-day squad for the trip to the Emirates to play Arsenal. When asked about this decision in the post-match press conference, the manager pointed to poor performances on the training pitch as the reason.

Within an hour of these comments, Sancho posted a reply on X (formerly known as Twitter), rejecting Ten Hag’s explanation as “completely untrue”. Instead, the winger alleged, he was being made a “scapegoat” with “other reasons” behind his omission.

Ten Hag is believed to have been hurt by these words, given the support he showed Sancho in his first season at Old Trafford, and incensed by the public nature of the disagreement. The winger was excluded from the senior squad in response and told an apology was the only route back to first-team football.

No apology was forthcoming and a protracted stand-off ensued, eventually ending in January when United agreed a loan deal with Dortmund for their former player to return to the Signal Iduna Park until the end of the season.

Sancho’s performances in Germany have not been impressive, though Dortmund officials point to his four-month lay-off as being comparable to a serious injury. Bild reveals there is hope amongst the coaching staff that Sancho will return to “100 percent in the next few weeks”.

The 23-year-old’s goal on the weekend – a skilfully taken effort which helped Dortmund to a crucial 2-1 win against Werder Bremen – offered some evidence of this view.

Bild further reveal Dortmund officials are “pursuing a secret Sancho plan” with the club’s sporting director, Sebastien Kehl, wanting to do “everything in his power” to sign the winger beyond this summer.

One such option Dortmund wish to pursue is another loan, potentially with a fixed purchase option this time. Another could involve a deal with Donyell Malen, who has previously been linked with a swap deal with United.

What appears certain, however, is that while Ten Hag remains the manager at Old Trafford, Sancho will be actively pushing to leave the club, given he continues to hold the Dutchman responsible for how his career deteriorated at United.

However, it speaks to the immaturity which has characterised the winger’s career to date, with Ten Hag simply the latest in a long line of coaches (including Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate) to question his attitude and application.

A clean break in the summer between United and Sancho appears the best solution for every party involved.

