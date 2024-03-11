Jesse Lingard’s home debut sets K-League attendance record in South Korea

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard made his home debut for FC Seoul after joining the club last month.

Lingard signed for the South Koreans on a free transfer after his disappointing season at Nottingham Forest saw him released last summer.

As reported by The Daily Mail, his arrival in Asia was met with hysteria from the Seoul faithful who packed out their home stadium at the weekend to smash the K-League attendance record (51,670).

A specific ‘Lingard Zone’ was set up outside the stadium prior to the match, filled with personalised merchandise fans could get their hands on as they flocked to the ground.

Shirt sales are soaring in the South Korean capital and the zone was a huge attraction on the day.

Seoul hosted Incheon in their second game of season hoping to get their first win after losing the opening fixture away at Gwangju.

Unfortunately for Lingard and his new side they were unable to find a way through the stubborn away defence who held out for a 0-0 draw.

The former United man started on the bench but was introduced just after the half hour mark.

Incheon created the slightly better chances throughout the game but Lingard did have the chance to seal a dream debut as the clock ticked down.

However, his first time shot from around the penalty spot flew high and wide and Seoul were forced to settle for a point.

Lingard will hope to find his form in Korea and get back to enjoying his football, something that he hasn’t done since his loan spell at West Ham in 2022.

His surprise move to Korea will give him the opportunity to get some minutes on the pitch and he certainly looks as though he will get the backing from the home fans.

Lingard was grateful for the support but was left somewhat frustrated at not being able to send them home as winners after his late miss.

“In front of a big crowd, first home game – amazing support throughout. Probably should have won in the end. I had a couple of half-chances,” he said.

Lingard’s next assignment in the K-League is another home fixture next Saturday against Jeju.