Joe Hugill grabs an assist in impressive outing despite defeat for Burton Albion

Manchester United loanee Joe Hugill impressed for Burton Albion in spite of a 1-3 home loss to Peterborough United.

The Brewers were totally dominated as the visitors enjoyed 75% of the ball but were only outmatched 12 to 14 in terms of shots.

Burton fought bravely as they equalised in the 70th minute, but the Posh’s quality shone through as they ran out winners with two late goals.

Hugill has not had much to shout about lately as he has struggled to make an impact for his new side despite a fantastic start where he grabbed a goal and an assist in his first two matches in League One.

The 20 year old was involved early on as he created a fantastic chance for his teammate, who could not take the opportunity.

The former Sunderland youth player outmuscled his opponent on the right wing and fired a lovely low ball across goal, where the Burton player fired wildly over.

Hugill was making use of his physicality again in the second half as he got a crucial assist for his team to equalise in the 70th minute.

A long ball was launched from the left hand side of the pitch and he flicked the ball on delicately for substitute Ademola Ola-Adebomi to guide home.

Sadly his side could not hold on for a meritorious point against much better opposition, but it was a pleasing and much-needed performance from the United man.

Sofascore gave the player a score of 7.2 for his 71 minutes of action.

The striker provided the assist just before he came off the pitch but was also involved in two key passes and was responsible for two big chances being created at the Pirelli Stadium.

Hugill touched the ball 19 times and completed seven out of his 11 passes, giving him an accuracy of 64%.

The young striker was poor in duels however, only winning 25% of his ground efforts and 33% in the air.

After the defeat, Burton continue to languish just one place above the relegation zone and will hope for better luck against Portsmouth tomorrow night, as the hectic pace of the lower divisions of England show no signs of letting up.

From a United perspective, Hugill will hope to start once again and be a menace to Pompey’s defence on Tuesday as he was on Saturday afternoon.