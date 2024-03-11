Home » John Murtough and Manchester United’s head of negotiations Matt Hargreaves spotted meeting Deco in Spain

John Murtough and Manchester United’s head of negotiations Matt Hargreaves spotted meeting Deco in Spain

by Vatsal Gupta
written by Vatsal Gupta


It seems like the plans for the summer at Manchester United are already afoot, even if they personnel to execute them still aren’t.

Spanish outlet Jijantes has captured United’s current Director of Football, John Murtough, and Head of Negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, in Spain.

The duo was seen meeting with Barcelona’s Sporting Director Deco in the presence of two CAA Base agents- Frank Tamboli and Fede Massai.

It is a hugely interesting development, not least because neither Murtough nor Hargreaves are likely to be a crucial cog in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ideal team.

This means that whatever business they have gone to conduct in Spain has got ratification from all sides and is potentially seen as a no-brainer.

For United fans, the image will also bring nightmare memories from the first summer under Erik ten Hag.

At the time, Murtough and then-United CEO, Richard Arnold, were pictured in Spain as they looked to finalise a deal for Frenkie de Jong.

They agreed a fee then, but couldn’t convince the player to move in a remarkable failure at gauging the situation all summer.

It is not yet clear which deal they were working on in Spain this time, with a lot of Barcelona-United interest reported from both sides.

While De Jong will always be on the agenda as long as Ten Hag is at the helm at Old Trafford, it could also be to have initial talks about Mason Greenwood.

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report that Barcelona could offer academy players in exchange for Greenwood to get around their financial troubles.

They have also been the club credited with the most concrete interest in the player among all clubs, so that is definitely a route they could go down.

However, unless the bigger picture clears up, all of it would be pure conjecture even though one thing is for certain now, United are not spinning their wheels until their new executive team shapes up.

Vatsal is a sports journalist at The Peoples Person with nearly five years of experience in the industry writing for Stretty News and managing content for Sportskeeda. Follow him at: @vatsal1591996