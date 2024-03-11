Manchester United aim to strike cheaper deal for Jarrad Branthwaite



Manchester United are hoping to sign Jarrad Branthwaite at a cheaper price than the costly one Everton will demand for their star defender this summer.

Old Trafford officials have designated the 21-year-old centre-back as their first-choice target as they seek to overhaul their aging defensive unit. By the start of next season, Lisandro Martinez will be the only centre-half in Erik ten Hag’s squad under the age of 30.

Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane, 36 and 30 years old respectively, are both out of contract at the end of the season. And, despite his mini-renaissance this year, doubts continue over the long-term future of Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, who turned 31 this month.

Victor Lindelof, who turns 30 in July, had an automatic one-year extension in his contract triggered, ensuring his deal now expires in the summer of 2025. Erik ten Hag is believed to rate the Swedish captain, but there are few at Old Trafford who view him as more than a squad player, with persistent issues over a lack of physicality.

As such, United are believed to have made a younger, more athletic centre-back to partner Martinez a priority this summer, with Branthwaite at the front of the queue.

While the club have held a long-standing interest in the defender, who has also impressed Ten Hag, his pursuit has received backing from the INEOS Sport team, who have assumed full control over the sporting operation at Old Trafford following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ratification as co-owner.

Dale McDonnell, the Manchester correspondent for The Daily Mirror, reveals INEOS have already “compiled a shortlist” of targets this summer, with Branthwaite “top of that list”.

Ratcliffe is reported to be “keen to invest in younger, home-grown talents who can provide United with a maximum return on their investment”. Branthwaite fits this mould to a tee, and will be a target for the club even if Ten Hag departs Old Trafford at the end of the season.

McDonnell contends Everton will ask for £75 million for their defensive jewel, who is attracting attention from major clubs across Europe.

London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the 21-year-old, while Real Madrid are also reported to be in the hunt. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti was the manager who gave Branthwaite his debut at the Merseyside club, and has maintained a watchful eye on his former pupil’s progress at Goodison Park.

These clubs, including United, will be mindful of the financial pressures Everton are facing at present, and may hope to exercise some leverage as a result.

In November, the Toffees were subject to a ten point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profits and sustainability rules. Upon repeal, this was reduced to six points, though the club remains anxious of further sanctions.

As such, Everton may be forced to cash in on some of their more valued players this summer, in order to maintain balanced books ahead of next season. Sean Dyche believes there is “no problem” in this regard, insisting the club “don’t want to sell any good players, simple as that”, but this is likely a case of the manager doth protest too much, the Peoples Person thinks.

In light of these continued economic difficulties, as well as Branthwaite’s relative inexperience, McDonnell reveals United will “try to drive [the] price down to nearer the £50 million mark”; and with the number of positions which require urgent attention in Ten Hag’s squad, every penny will count this summer as INEOS undertake the first major step in their revolution at Old Trafford.

