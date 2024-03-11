Manchester United preparing their first big offer for Gleison Bremer



Despite returning to winnings ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Everton, Manchester United once again struggled to show any real quality on the ball.

The Toffees, who have not won a single league game in the new year, ended up finishing the game with more shots as if they had been a little bit more clinical, the result could have been a lot different.

The hosts struggled to play out from the back each time with Raphael Varane struggling as the left-sided centre-back while Casemiro was also poor on the ball.

In Lisandro Martinez’s absence, the Frenchman has not stepped up and his current deal ends in June. Jonny Evans has impressed but he cannot be a long-term solution at the back.

New CB needed in the summer

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have both been linked with moves away and finding a long-term partner for the Argentine is top of the priority list for the club as the summer window inches closer.

The name that is gaining traction every day is that of Gleison Bremer of Juventus with the Brazilian keeping an impressive 13 clean sheets in 28 games thus far.

His consistency has been remarkable, with the 26-year-old being named in the Serie A team of the season for the last two years in a row.

The Brazil international arrived in Turin for €44 million from Torino in 2022 and the Serie A giants slapped a €70 million price tag on their defensive star.

While they would be keen on holding on to the former Atlético Mineiro star, there is a growing realisation that they cannot compete with the riches of the Premier League.

First offer

Juventus are said to be looking at a replacement and Fichajes have now claimed that the Red Devils are preparing their “first big offer” for the defensive rock.

“The Brazilian central defender of Juventus is Erik Ten Hag’s main objective to strengthen his defence.

“They are showing a lot of interest in acquiring the services of Gleison Bremer for whom they would be willing to put more 50 million euros on the table.”

While the offer is likely to be rejected, the report’s tone suggests United want to get their business done nice and early, a refreshing change from the deadline day chaos under the Glazers.