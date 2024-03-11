Manchester United wait to find out price of LOSC Lille’s Leny Yoro



Manchester United retain a strong interest in LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro but are yet to decide whether they will target the Frenchman this summer.

Following the ratification of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the new co-owner at Old Trafford, his INEOS Sport team have gained full control over the sporting operation at United.

Their initial focus has been on constructing a ‘best-in-class’ executive structure, with Omar Berrada – poached from local rivals Manchester City to be the new chief executive – spearheading this new team. Dan Ashworth is expected to join him as the club’s new sporting director, after being placed on gardening leave by his current employers – Newcastle.

The 53-year-old, formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be armed with a recruitment specialist and a number of technical directors to support him in a comprehensive overhaul at United. Dougie Freedman (Crystal Palace) and Jason Wilcox (Southampton) have been linked with these roles.

When this team is assembled, Fabrizio Romano reveals the club will “decide for [the] summer transfer window plans.” Reports indicate Yoro will be a key target for United, with Ashworth thought to be a big fan of the young defender.

Yoro is already attracting attention from major teams across the continent, after impressing at the heart of Lille’s defence in Ligue 1 this season. Despite being only 18 years old, he already possesses a 1.9m frame and is well-suited to the physical demands of senior football.

Yoro, who has been at Lille since he was 6, made his debut for the French club when he was just 16, becoming the second youngest player to do so in Ligue 1’s history – behind Eden Hazard (also from Lille’s academy). He made 13 appearances last season, before firmly establishing himself in Paulo Fonseca’s team this year, becoming a permanent fixture at centre-back with 27 starts.

Lille are currently 4th in the table with the 4th best defence in the division – a testament to the quality the 18-year-old is already demonstrating, which has alerted some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Romano contends “there will be many clubs in the race” for the French starlet this summer, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, with United also keen to “win the…young Lille defender’s signature.”

The Italian transfer guru reveals, however, that the French club are yet to decide on their plans for Yoro. Romano believes Lille president, Olivier Letang, will make a decision on a suitable transfer fee for the defender in May, ahead of the summer transfer window.

With United expected to target a centre-back this summer, given the futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans are all uncertain, Yoro appears to fit the ‘best-in-class’ approach INEOS have already established at the executive level at Old Trafford.

It would make sense, therefore, that they would seek to maintain this standard in the United dressing room; especially when their first-choice sporting director is believed to be such a fan of the 18-year-old centre-back.

