Mason Mount safe for now from INEOS’ planned summer cull



Manchester United have struggled in midfield all throughout the season with injuries and poor form forcing manager to constantly shuffle his pack.

In his debut season, Erik ten Hag mainly used a midfield partnership of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen while Fred also played in the big games.

But the Dane was showing signs of being unable to cope with the increased intensity in big games while the club decided to move on the former Shakhtar Donetsk star in the summer.

The club’s plans to find the perfect partner for the former Real Madrid superstar led to them spending €64 million on signing two-time Chelsea Player of the Year Mason Mount.

Mount’s difficult debut season

He was even given the iconic No 7 jersey and at that time, the signing made a lot of sense due to the Champions League winner’s boundless energy, creativity and versatility.

However, the manager’s focus on a high-transition system did not suit a midfield pairing of the Brazilian and the Englishman with far too much space being left in the middle of the park for the opposition to counter.

And soon after, the 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury and it has proven to be a very stop-start debut campaign in red for Mount. The England international still remains sidelined.

He has missed over 28 games this season, and has started only seven times for his new club, including four in the league, and with Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence, sliding back into the starting line-up will not be too easy.

INEOS are now in charge and reports have stated that a new player will not be given a lot of time to prove themselves unlike during the Glazers era where players would be kept on beyond their sell-date in the hopes of recouping a fee.

This ruthless approach coupled with the team’s new needs meant no player was safe from a planned summer clearout.

However, as GivemeSport have made clear in their report, Mount’s immediate future is not at risk with INEOS sympathetic towards the difficult start he has had while having confidence in his abilities to turn things around.

Despite his relatively young age, United would actually lose money if they were to sell him in the coming window after such an injury-ridden season.

Not to be sold, for now

“Manchester United are not expected to sell Mason Mount just a year after his big-money arrival from Chelsea as key figures behind the scenes are confident that he will be able to turn his Old Trafford career around, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

“Manchester United are not looking to bring Mount’s Red Devils career to a premature end because they have realised that they would be forced to contend with making a significant loss if they cash in during the summer, according to GMS sources, while board members are sympathetic over how his first season at the club has panned out.”

Christian Eriksen looks like he is on his way out, having not started in two months while Donny van de Beek’s future also lies away from the club.

Mount can play in a variety of midfield roles as well as out wide and can be a useful asset to have if he can overcome his injury problems. He cannot afford have to have another disappointing season next term though.