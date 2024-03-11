Roy Keane tips Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins to play for a club like Manchester United



Legendary Manchester United captain Roy Keane has insisted that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has the ability to play for a club the size and stature of the Red Devils.

United are highly likely to be in the market for a top-class talisman once the summer transfer window opens.

Despite finding his feet in the Premier League, it remains evidently clear that Rasmus Hojlund still needs help in shouldering the burden of leading the line for United.

The club also needs quality depth in the number nine position in addition to someone with plenty of experience and pedigree.

Watkins certainly fits the bill. This season, the Englishman has undoubtedly been one of the best strikers in the country.

Villa are firmly in the battle for a Champions League finish. Unai Emery’s men currently sit in fourth position and are two points above Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

Watkins has played a key role in the success Villa are enjoying this term. The 28-year-old has so far this term plundered an impressive 16 goals and 10 assists. Only Erling Haaland has more with 18 goals.

With plenty of elite teams in Europe on the hunt for a reliable striker, Watkins could be an option most teams would consider.

According to Roy Keane who spoke on Sky Sports, Watkins is more than good enough to have an impact at an elite club and perform at the same levels he’s showing at Villa.

The former midfielder said, “I think he could play for one of the top teams.”

“I know Aston Villa are a big club, but I mean the likes of Man United, Liverpool, and obviously Man City.”

Roy Keane believes Ollie Watkins is capable of playing at one of the 'top teams' 🔊 pic.twitter.com/LXlO6wjZw4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2024

Villa will almost certainly demand a huge fee if they’re forced to part ways with Watkins. The player put pen to paper on new terms in October last year.

His current deal runs until the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

