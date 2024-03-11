Simone Inzaghi turns down Manchester United approach

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Everton over the weekend. However, their performance at home against a side battling relegation once again left a lot to be desired.

After a promising maiden season at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has seemingly lost his way in Manchester.

Tactically, United seem a far cry from his Ajax side, who regularly stunned Europe’s elite teams with their exciting and cohesive style of football.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has yet to publicly make any comment jeopardizing Ten Hag’s position at the club. However, multiple reports in recent days have suggested the 54-year-old’s future as the Red Devils boss is increasingly uncertain.

A report in CaughtOffside says United have sounded out managerial candidates and it seems ‘increasingly inevitable’ that there will be a change at the helm this summer.

It’s claimed there remain some issues between the manager and his players behind the scenes.

In fact, it’s understood that United approached Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi back in December.

The Italian succeeded Antonio Conte at the San Siro in 2021, transforming the Serie A outfit into one of Europe’s most dominant sides.

The Nerazzurri reached the final of the Champions League last season, and are running away with the Scudetto this term. With just one loss in Serie A all campaign, Inter sit 16 points ahead of second-placed Milan.

There’s little doubt concerning the tactical and man-management qualities of Inzaghi, who also impressed as Lazio’s head coach. However, it’s going to be an uphill battle to convince him to leave Italy.

The report adds Inzaghi remains committed to Inter and won’t be moving. Talks over a new contract are underway in Milan.

United also reportedly explored candidates such as Conte and Julen Lopetegui late in 2023. Still, as things stand, the Premier League giants have not made any significant inroads in their bid to replace Ten Hag.