“The main thing…”: Roy Keane tells Man United exactly how they’ll finish in the top four



Legendary Manchester United captain Roy Keane has told his former club that they need to find some consistency quickly if they are to have any chance of finishing within the Champions League places.

At the moment, United are in sixth position and six points below Tottenham Hotspur in fifth. The North London outfit have a game in hand.

United are also eight points adrift of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa who currently occupy the final guaranteed Champions League spot.

The Red Devils put an end to their two-game losing streak in the Premier League after they beat Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

First-half penalty-kick goals by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford proved to be enough for Erik ten Hag’s men who desperately needed the victory.

After the final whistle, Fernandes insisted that Champions League qualification is out of United’s hands and they may need a stroke of luck to achieve the feat.

This was reiterated by Keane who spoke on Sky Sports (via Football 365) and explained that United need to win as many games as possible and hope that Spurs and Villa drop points along the way.

The former midfielder remarked, “I think that confidence (Spurs beating Villa on Sunday), that momentum when you have players coming off the bench scoring goals. That feel-good factor that goes into winning games of football.”

“It’s a setback for Villa and a big result for Spurs.”

Keane added, “I’m not sure really, we’re talking about top four or top five but the main thing for United is to be consistent and to keep winning football matches, and hoping they (Spurs and Villa) slip up obviously.”

“If that 5th place is available…I think it’s a bit of a stretch to catch Villa for 4th. They have to keep winning football matches.”

United return to action on Sunday when they take on Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

