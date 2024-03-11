“Those are the questions that need answering…”: Gary Neville reveals club’s Old Trafford dilemma



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted that whichever option is taken up with regard to Old Trafford will likely be dictated by a “commercial aspect” as he revealed which alternatives are currently under consideration.

Last week, it was confirmed that a joint task force has been created to oversee the regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

The ambitious regeneration programme spearheaded by new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will almost certainly entail the development of a world-class football stadium at the heart of the project.

It’s understood that the task force will be chaired by Lord Sebastian Coe, former Chair of the organising committee for the 2012 London Olympics.

Other members include Neville, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester and Sara Todd, Chief Executive of Trafford Council.

There are two main options on the table -redeveloping Old Trafford or building completely new grounds. Ratcliffe is thought to be leaning towards the latter.

A renovation of the Theatre of Dreams is estimated to cost around £1billion while a new home for the Red Devils would require a sum of about £2bn.

Neville spoke on Sky Sports and gave a bit more information about the task force’s remit and what the plan is going forward.

“I think everyone knows that it’s one of two options; either renovate and refurbish the existing Old Trafford or develop a brand new stadium next to Old Trafford.”

“No one knows the answer to that because to be fair the one thing I won’t do is disrespect…what are the costs? What is the feasibility? what are the possibilities? what are the restrictions?”

“All the things that come into play. Where would United play while they are refurbishing their own ground. I know other clubs like Real Madrid have done it but every stadium is different. Every structural solution is different. Until you get into the meat of the work and see what is really brought forward then I don’t think anyone has the answer.”

Neville added, “That’s the reason that the group has been set up, to help answer some of those questions. The work that goes on and the findings of the work that goes down [will help form a decision], but it will also come down to the commercial aspect of what will be afforded.”

“We know that a new stadium – well, a refurbishment costs a lot of money – but a brand new stadium costs more. Those are the questions that need answering in the next few months.”

It’s thought that fans will be heavily consulted before a final decision on the matter is made.

