Victor Lindelof offers Willy Kambwala a piece of advice



Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League against Everton on Saturday while also managing to keep a clean sheet.

Manager Erik ten Hag is having huge issues when it comes to selecting his full-backs with Diogo Dalot the only fit specialist currently available.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof started on the left while after Jonny Evans’ substitution, the Portuguese swapped to the left side with Willy Kambwala coming on as the right-back.

The young academy ace has enjoyed a breakthrough season, started once in the Premier League which was his debut against West Ham during a particularly bad phase for the club with regards to injuries.

Kambwala’s breakthrough

Despite a 0-2 loss, the Frenchman acquitted himself well and seems to have earned the trust of his boss who has played him as a substitute on five occasions across all competitions.

The player also claimed in an interview that it was always his childhood dream to play for the Red Devils and it is great to see the 19-year-old fulfill his ambition after a difficult start to life as a United academy player.

Kambwala arrived from FC Sochaux U19 for €4 million back in 2020 but suffered a devastating ankle issue that kept him out of action for almost a year.

The versatile defender has been making up for lost time and his performances in training and during games was recently praised by compatriot Raphael Varane.

Another member of the backline has now come out and praised Kambwala while also reminding the player that the real hard work begins now.

“Well, I think he’s a great talent, obviously very young, but I think he’s got a great future ahead of him,” Lindelof told the club’s media team.

Lindelof on Kambwala

“And I think when it comes to players like that, it’s just, you know, talking to them and making them understand what they have to do.

“Obviously you reach this level now, but when you get to this level, then this is when the real hard work begins. He’s a very, very good guy and he’s got the right mentality.

“So I’m not really worried about that. I think he’s got a great future ahead of him.”

United certainly have a solid, young core coming up through the ranks and Kambwala can be a mainstay going forward if he keeps working hard in the background.

With injuries rising by the minute, he is sure to get more opportunities before the season ends and the player must be ready to take them with both hands.