Wayne Rooney gives brutal assessment of Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United



The Marcus Rashford question has dominated the narrative around Manchester United this season as falling form and questionable body language have made him the target of the ire of some fans.

From pundits to ex-players to even Erik ten Hag, questions about Rashford have been relentless.

Michael Owen gave his thoughts on the situation recently in an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person and now, Wayne Rooney has joined the list of players to add to that narrative.

United’s record all-time scorer was on TNT Sports after United beat Everton recently and said in no uncertain terms that he has absolutely no sympathy for Rashford.

In a brutal assessment of the player, Rooney declared that Rashford is not a leader and his body language is questionable at times.

He urged the team’s leaders, like Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes, to get the best out of Rashford.

It’s a damning indictment of the player if, at 26 and already playing for the club for eight years, he needs somebody else to get the best out of him.

Rooney said: “Not much [sympathy], to be honest. He’s in a privileged position where he is playing for Man Utd.

“He is the one player that I believe can get my goalscoring record. I hope he does but he needs to hit consistency. He is not having the best of seasons, so he needs to find some form and become a leader.

“I don’t think he’s that type of player, a leader. His body language doesn’t sometimes look the best.

“Players such as [Raphael] Varane and Bruno [Fernandes] should be getting that out of Marcus.”

Rooney finished by making the bold statement that maybe the scrutiny that follows a Manchester-born player playing for the club is getting to him.

Therefore, maybe, he “needs to move to another club”. However, he did hope that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival and potential future success can help Rashford become a one-club man.

He said: “It can get lonely, I hope he’s not in that position. You play for United and England, you will get scrutinised. He is a Manchester lad and I really hope he gets back into form and has a long career here.

“Maybe he needs to move to another club. I hope the introduction of INEOS can help him be a one-club man.”

Team composition tactically and stylistically has not helped Rashford this season and it can argued that every attacker has struggled this season.

But, as Rooney says, the scrutiny that follows an academy product will always be deafening, especially if questions about commitment arise.

Only Rashford can answer those questions with his performances on the pitch and with INEOS targeting an overhaul in the summer, he might not have as long as his contract, expiring in 2028, implies.

