West Ham enter the race for Manchester United target Raoul Bellanova

Manchester United target, Raoul Bellanova, is now being targeted by West Ham according to reports in Italy.

The versatile wing back has enjoyed a very successful season at Torino, where he has played 27 games in Serie A this season, scoring one goal and creating five more.

The Italy Under-21 international’s impressive displays have seen him be targeted by some of England’s biggest clubs and it has already been relayed by The Peoples Person that United have been scouting the player, along with Aston Villa.

Attracted by his flexibility and power, where he can successfully play at left or right fullback as well as on the right wing, United were impressed with what they saw and will almost certainly be back to run the rule over the player in the coming weeks.

Clearly United are interested in a full back this summer as Diogo Dalot has been the only consistently fit wing back at the club. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia likely to miss the rest of the season, the Red Devils will most likely have to find sticky plaster solutions to the problem until the end of May.

In fact, Fabrizio Romano revealed at the weekend that a new left back is now a major priority this summer for the club.

While Dalot has probably had the season of his career to date, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has spent a great deal of time on the sidelines.

However, despite United’s interest in the player, a deal for Bellanova could be complicated by the introduction of another Premier League rival into the mix.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that “Bellanova is tempting the big English teams and after Aston Villa’s attempt, now it’s West Ham’s turn.”

“The Torino winger, who also put in a positive performance last night against Napoli, has ended up in West Ham’s sights.”

The Italian outlet claims that West Ham, like United, have sent scouts to watch the player and the “feedback has been more than positive”.

“Bellanova is also liked by several other teams in the English top division. Torino paid €7 million for him, but today his market value has tripled and the coming summer is already shaping up to be very eventful.”

Aston Villa look on course to be able to offer a minimum of Europa League football and possibly even Champions League football, as they currently sit two points above Tottenham in fourth, despite playing a game more.

Furthermore, West Ham lie only four points behind United and could well be able to offer the player Europa League football if they were to finish ahead of the Red Devils.

United are not used to losing out on players to teams such as the Hammers and the Villans but until they start to perform on the pitch and live up to their name, they will need to fight harder than they probably should have to convince the Bellanovas of this world that they are the right team for their career prospects.