Aaron Wan-Bissaka back in Manchester United training ahead of Liverpool clash



The Manchester United injury slate is clearing up at the best possible time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has now returned to first-team training, following a similar announcement for Mason Mount earlier in the day.

With United facing Liverpool next in the FA Cup as they go for their only realistic chance at silverware this season, the return of the duo is a huge boost.

While United have managed to come through games without Mount, who has been unavailable more often than he has been available, Wan-Bissaka’s return is a big plus.

Our squad has been boosted by the return of @AWBissaka! 💪#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2024

In his absence, Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof have had to deputise at left-back, a position where United don’t have anyone in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s absence.

If Wan-Bissaka is deemed fit to return to match action, then Ten Hag can shift Diogo Dalot to left-back, a more natural option than the duo mentioned above, with Wan-Bissaka taking his place on the right.

Especially with Liverpool coming to Old Trafford in fine form mainly driven by their wingers, the return of the lockdown defender comes at a good time.

Wan-Bissaka has been out of action since he was hurt ahead of the FA Cup clash against Newport County in January.

It has led to a lot of reshuffling in the full-back positions and Ten Hag has been at pains to stress the adverse effect it has had on the team.

In a campaign that has been decimated by injuries, the right-back has only played 1,233 minutes of football across all competitions.

Diogo Dalot has emerged as United’s undisputed first-choice on the right and Wan-Bissaka now faces a test to prove his credentials till the end of the season.

A signature lockdown performance against Liverpool on his return from injury would be a good start.

