AC Milan look to hire former Manchester United player Jovan Kirovski



AC Milan are reportedly in talks to hire former Manchester United forward Jovan Kirovski in a front-office role.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X that it was another former Man United player, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has expressed an interest in bringing Kirovski to the Serie A club.

“AC Milan are in talks to appoint former LA Galaxy Jovan Kirovski as part of their board, wanted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Kirovski brought Zlatan to LA Galaxy in 2018 and he’s already been in Milano recently for negotiations. Talks to follow,” the post read.

🔴⚫️ AC Milan are in talks to appoint former LA Galaxy Jovan Kirovski as part of their board, wanted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Kirovski brought Zlatan to LA Galaxy in 2018 and he's already been in Milano recently for negotiations. Talks to follow.@MatteMoretto 🇺🇸🤝 pic.twitter.com/oUtmsVu8Dz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2024

Until January this year, Kirovski served as the technical director of MLS club LA Galaxy for over a decade, where he oversaw the team’s MLS Cup victory in 2014.

Since then, however, Kirovski’s time in Los Angeles became increasingly challenging, with the team failing to qualify for the MLS Playoffs in five of the last seven seasons. In 2019, the club was hit with transfer sanctions due to violating roster and salary budget guidelines.

Prior to embarking on his post-playing career, Kirovski started life as a footballer at United in 1993. While the American was unable to make his career breakthrough during his three years at Old Trafford, his transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 1996 proved to be the turning point in his career.

The striker became the first American player in history to win the UEFA Champions League as part of Dortmund’s winning squad in the 1996-97 season.

Still, Kirovski is not the only United alumnus involved in what could be a major deal with AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who currently serves as an advisor to the Italian giants, played for United from 2016 until 2018.

Unlike Kirovski, the Swedish striker played a critical role at the club, emerging as Jose Mourinho’s first-choice striker.

While Ibrahimovic’s tenure at Old Trafford may have been brief, he had an emphatic impact at the club, scoring 29 goals and bagging 10 assists in just 53 appearances for United. (Transfermarkt)

He also played a crucial role in lifting United to the FA Community Shield title in 2016-17 as well as the 2017 Europa League, which would be the club’s last piece of silverware until Erik ten Hag’s arrival over five years later.