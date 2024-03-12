Amad deletes all references to Manchester United from his social media



Manchester United footballers’ social media use is the biggest overarching story of the season.

Be it Jadon Sancho going to all-out war with the manager or Marcus Rashford coming up with another personal piece, or the players and managers talking about standards and apologising for a bad performance, it’s all been happening on social media.

Add Amad to the list of players causing upheaval with their actions on social media.

In a move that the player must have known would have fans raising their eyebrows, the Ivorian has deleted all references to Manchester United.

At the time of writing, his Instagram profile has only three posts, all of them from his time at Sunderland, where he flourished on loan last year.

He has also changed his X (formerly known as Twitter) bio, with his profile now reading an ominous- “This will all end” in French.

Needless to say, social media has been set ablaze, as fans have set about trying to make sense of this situation amid the player’s continued exclusion from the team.

Amad reportedly had a chance to go back on loan in January but he was persuaded by Ten Hag that he will have a role to play.

What has transpired instead is a scenario where not only is he behind Antony and Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order, but even Omari Forson has seen more minutes than him.

For a player who looked to have the world at his feet and rediscovered his mojo after a bonafide success of a loan spell, it must have been a damaging experience.

Still, the wisdom of taking such a step on social media, which he would have known would bring attention and scrutiny, is ill-advised at best.

Sancho was the last person who did that, albeit in a more direct way, and he now finds himself in a situation where his one foot is out of the permanent exit door at Old Trafford.

It would be a shame if Amad were to follow him, especially after a loan spell in English football that promised so much and more.

