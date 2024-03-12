Cristiano Ronaldo misses sitter as Al Nassr exit the Asia Champions League

It’s not often former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo can be accused of letting his teammates down in front of goal.

However, the serial scorer endured a night to forget yesterday (Monday) as Al-Nassr exited the AFC Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Ronaldo’s side needed to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit but found themselves 2-0 down on the night and three behind on aggregate in the first half, in Saudi.

Al-Nassr fought back with a goal on either side of halftime and thought they had restored parity when the ball dropped to Ronaldo’s feet just three yards from goal.

A fumble from the Al-Ain goalkeeper left Ronaldo with a surefire tap-in but somehow the striker managed to turn the ball wide of the target.

It was an inexplicable miss that Ronaldo would usually tuck away on auto-pilot.

However, former United teammate Alex Telles bailed him out with a free kick that completed the comeback and forced the game to extra time.

Al-Nassr were then the favourites to advance but found themselves reduced to 10 men before conceding a fourth through an awful goalkeeping error.

But the drama didn’t end there as Ronaldo missed another great chance after being set free for a one-on-one.

The 39-year-old shot straight at the visiting ‘keeper and couldn’t bundle home the rebound leaving him staring to the sky in search of answers.

Answers that he would get with just two minutes remaining as Al-Nassr won a spot kick that Ronaldo fired home to take the thrilling encounter to a penalty shootout.

However, Ronaldo was the only one to convert for the home side who were eventually defeated on the night, ending their participation in Asia’s biggest competition.

Having fallen behind in the chase for the Saudi title, the Champions League looked to be the best chance for Ronaldo to add to his trophy haul this season.

But a personal and collective night to forget culminated in a surprise exit from the competition and CR7 staring down the barrel of another year without silverware.

