Denmark manager confirms Rasmus Hojlund will return vs Liverpool possibly in a starting role



Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and now add Rasmus Hojlund to the list of returnees Erik ten Hag can call upon for the marquee clash against Liverpool.

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has confirmed that they are in talks with Ten Hag and expect Hojlund to come through the game vs Liverpool in top condition.

Hojlund has been called up to the national team for the upcoming international break and Hjulmand said it would be contingent on him coming through the game unscathed.

He said: “It is clear that Rasmus will play on Sunday against Liverpool and must get through the game well. We expect that.

“We are in contact with United. I have spoken to Erik, and we expect that to happen. But it is clear that he has to get through the game, and there must be nothing on the other side for that to be possible [to get called up for international duty].”

The striker was deemed injured before the last game in February, against Fulham, just as he was on the best scoring run of his United career.

The player would go on to win the Premier League’s Player of the Month honours for his exploits in February.

United huffed and puffed in attack in his absence, as Marcus Rashford’s shortcomings came to the fore when deployed in his unfavourable striker position.

Hojlund’s return vs Liverpool will allow Ten Hag to field his first-choice front three of Rashford on the left, Garnacho on the right, with the Dane through the middle.

It will also give Virgil Van Dijk and potentially Ibrahima Konate something to worry about, as Rashford rarely involves himself in physical duels when playing as the No 9.

It must be noted that Hojlund was rumoured to return against Everton, however, but the team chose not to rush him back and risk further setback.

Therefore, these comments by Denmark’s manager come as a strong vote of confidence that United are finally ready to unleash their dynamic forward again.

