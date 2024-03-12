Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona have shifted focus away from Mason Greenwood



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s sophomore season has not gone according to plan with a top-four finish currently looking unlikely.

The FA Cup represents the club’s best chance at European qualification but even that might not be enough to keep the Dutchman in the job come the end of the campaign.

INEOS are expected to be ruthless in their attempts to take the club back to the top and that includes a summer clearout to trim the wage bill and raise sufficient money to then use for incomings.

One player who is expected to fetch the club a lot of money is Mason Greenwood, with United confirming that he is unlikely to represent the club in the future.

Greenwood’s future

The forward was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was suspended by the club two seasons ago.

Even after those charges were dropped, and United’s own internal investigation ended, the club could not reintegrate the player back into the first team on account of tremendous pressure from all quarters.

He was moved out on loan to Getafe where he has enjoyed a fine season, scoring eight times and assisting five more and his displays have alerted all the Spanish giants to his availability.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona are currently not working on Mason Greenwood deal despite recent links. Manchester United are open to selling Mason and find solution in the summer as reported earlier this week but Barça focus is now on different targets. pic.twitter.com/5SbFIfo9Oi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2024

Barcelona were said to be eyeing a summer move and they were reportedly even open to including academy players in a potential player-plus-cash deal due to their financial issues.

A video showed United football director John Murtough in talks with officials from Camp Nou and many inferred the meeting was mainly regarding the United star’s future.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on those assumptions. He has indicated that the Catalan giants have moved on to other targets and are no longer in the race for the 22-year-old.

Barca no longer interested in Greenwood

“Barcelona are currently not working on Mason Greenwood deal despite recent links,” the Italian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Manchester United are open to selling Mason and find solution in the summer as reported earlier this week but Barça focus is now on different targets.”

United are said to be only open to a permanent exit and no further loans would be entertained with his current outfit eager to break the bank to keep the England international with them.

Despite what Sir Jim Ratcliffe said about Greenwood’s future, the academy graduate is expected to ply his trade in Spain going forward but for which club, only time will tell.