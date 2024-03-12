INEOS have earmarked Donyell Malen to strengthen the right-wing position



Manchester United were far from good but ended up picking up a valuable 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Despite a poor display with the ball, the hosts were far more clinical than the Toffees with both goals coming via penalties with both spot-kicks earned by Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine, who prefers the left wing, has been moved out to the right due to a lack of competent options at manager Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

He has earned his manager’s trust by making the most of a bad situation and has score more goals on the right than left.

RW needed

But behind him, Antony, for whom the club paid a record fee, has endured a horror season thus far, registering a grand total of 0 goals and 0 assists in the league thus far.

Jadon Sancho has had a major fallout with the boss and was shipped out on loan to Borussia Dortmund with the player blaming the former Ajax coach for his career stalling.

INEOS, who are the new minority stakeholders, have identified the right wing as an area in need of investment and are said to be eyeing Donyell Malen for the role.

The Dortmund forward was reportedly someone Ten Hag also likes with talks of a swap deal involving Sancho doing the rounds at one stage.

But whatever happens with the Englishman, Givemesport reckons Sir Jim Ratcliffe will go after Dortmund’s joint top-scorer in the summer.

His attractive price, versatility and motivation levels are said to have impressed United chiefs with Sir Jim looking to overhaul the current first-team squad.

“Manchester United are set to discuss Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen as a potential target for next season after minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has started making his mark at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Malen an option

“Some Red Devils decision-makers are confident that the 25-year-old would be a good value option, with Dortmund willing to cash in for in the region of £43 million, while his motivation levels have impressed the hierarchy as they continue making plans for the summer transfer window.”

The Dutch international has 13 goals and four assists this season and has stepped up despite his club’s difficult campaign thus far. Such traits are easy to admire considering how United players’ heads drop when the going gets tough.

Malen has registered more shots than any of his Dortmund teammates in the Bundesliga this season, which shows he is not afraid to try.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in their former academy star and it will be interesting to see where Malen’s future lies in the summer.