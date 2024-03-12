“I’ve disappointed some people a bit…”: Jadon Sancho makes admission about Borussia Dortmund form



Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has honestly admitted that his individual performances since making his return to Borussia Dortmund haven’t been good enough and he has disappointed a few supporters.

Sancho scored for the first time since making his way back to Dortmund, during the side’s weekend clash against Werder Bremen.

It was a fantastic goal. The Englishman beat his man with a good combination of skill and an injection of pace before going around the defender and finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

He spoke to Dortmund club media and insisted that despite scoring, he was not very pleased with his overall play.

Sancho left United in January for a six-month loan spell at Signal Iduna Park.

The winger was involved in a bitter public spat with Erik ten Hag and when the two couldn’t resolve their differences amicably, a decision to facilitate Sancho’s temporary departure was made.

The 23-year-old said, “It felt really good,” he stated about scoring. “It took a while, but I stayed patient. I had a feeling this week that I was going to score. I stayed positive, even if my performance didn’t always show it and I’ve disappointed some people a bit in recent weeks.”

“I’m not entirely satisfied with the game in Bremen either; I could’ve played better and contributed more. But we got the three points; that’s the most important thing.”

Sancho was asked about the pressure he has been under at Dortmund and the faith put in him by club boss Edin Terzic.

The United loanee added, “You always have pressure. In my first spell at BVB, I registered a goal involvement in almost every match. So I can understand that the fans expect a lot of me. I do from myself too. I could also accept it if some people were angry with me. I want to continue to improve for the team.”

Sancho noted that it’s not Terzic alone who has believed in him but also the BVB fans who are fully aware of what he can do on the pitch.

He expressed hope that the support will continue even as he seeks to put his best foot forward in upcoming matches.

Dortmund return to action on Tuesday when they host PSV Eindhoven in a crucial Champions League clash.

