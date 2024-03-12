Jaap Stam waxes lyrical over Albert Morgan’s importance to Manchester United’s success

Former Manchester United defender, Jaap Stam, has waxed lyrical about the role of former kitman Albert Morgan in the club’s success.

The colossal Dutch defender was a fan favourite during his time at Old Trafford , playing 127 times for the Red Devils.

He won the Premier League in all three seasons he was at the club, as well as the FA Cup and Champions League in the famous treble winning season of 1999.

The defender was sold in 2001 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson but the great Scottish manager has since claimed to have regretted the decision to sell the defender in his prime.

Stam was at Old Trafford on Saturday, working as a pundit for Dutch broadcasters covering the lunchtime kick-off versus Everton.

While he was at The Theatre of Dreams, he bumped into his former kitman and posted on social media his delight at the reunion.

Commenting on the chance meeting he claimed, “always a pleasure to meet up with this amazing person, former kitman of United, Albert Morgan!

“Someone that is truly dedicated, honest, professional in everything he does”.

“The standard you need to win trophies!”.

Morgan is still a great servant of the club, having traded the kit bag for an ambassador’s role.

The kitman was an integral part of the club’s success and worked with Sir Alex Ferguson for many years, joining the team in 1993 and leaving his role 20 years later in 2013 when Ferguson announced his retirement.

The two had a wonderful working relationship and in an interview in 2019 Morgan elaborated on their connection by stating, “we just clicked, it was one of those things. I used to have a bit of a game with him where I’d go into his office on a Friday and we’d have a bit of banter where I’d guess the team. The lads wouldn’t know the team so they’d be ringing me from the team hotel the night before asking me if they were in. I never told them”.

Speaking on his role as an ambassador of the club the legendary kitman has commented “you meet a lot of people. I’ve done a bit of travelling, not too much, which suits me as I think I’ve done enough over the years. If the club say to me will you do this or that, then I’ll say yes and take enjoyment out of it because everyone wants to know about Manchester United”.