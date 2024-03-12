Leeds could trump Manchester United to signing of star left-back Luca Netz

On Tuesday, Manchester United confirmed Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in first-team training. The Englishman’s return to full fitness is a welcome boost for Erik ten Hag.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines and Sergio Reguilón allowed to return to Tottenham Hotspur in January, the Dutch coach has had to depend on Victor Lindelof to provide cover at left-back in recent games.

Needless to say, this move hasn’t churned out very promising results for the Red Devils.

As such, Wan-Bissaka’s availability will pave the way for Ten Hag to push right-back Diogo Dalot to the opposite flank. The technically proficient Portuguese has plenty of experience playing as a left-back.

However, considering Shaw’s shaky injury record, it’s important Man United plan for the long-term and bring in another left-back.

In recent days, multiple reports have suggested INEOS intend to strengthen this position in the summer.

The Old Trafford outfit has been linked with Miguel Gutiérrez and Tino Livramento. Further, earlier this month, it was claimed United are also monitoring Luca Netz.

The German talent has enjoyed a promising 2023/24 Bundesliga spell with Borussia Mönchengladbach, impressing with his positional awareness in defensive situations as well as creative prowess in the final third.

The 20-year-old has registered five assists in 25 games in all competitions this season.

However, United supposedly face competition from Leeds United for Netz’s services.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Leeds are scouting the Gladbach full-back amid Junior Firpo’s underwhelming form in the Championship.

It’s thought that the Yorkshire club could make a move for Netz if they gain promotion to the Premier League. They sit second in the league table with nine games to play.

Interestingly, Leeds’ current gaffer, Daniel Farke managed Gladbach between 2022 and 2023. How that will come into play this summer is yet to be seen.