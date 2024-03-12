Man United’s Lisandro Martinez receives Argentina call-up for March international break



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been called up by Argentina national team boss Lionel Scaloni for the country’s March international break matches.

Argentina are set to come up against El Salvador and Costa Rica in the United States on 23 and 27 March respectively.

That Martinez has been invited to link up with the Albiceleste strongly suggests he is nearing fitness from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined for a number of weeks now.

He initially missed 22 games after undergoing foot surgery back in September but the player made a brief return to action.

Martinez then suffered a fresh setback when he picked up a new knee injury during United’s clash against West Ham in early February.

The World Cup winner delved into a challenge against Vladimir Coufal. He won the contest but not before the West Ham full-back’s entire body weight came crashing down against his knee.

Martinez tried to carry on and play through the pain barrier but it became increasingly clear he could not. A decision was taken to withdraw him from the game with 20 minutes of action against the Hammers left on the clock.

It was subsequently relayed that he would miss eight to ten weeks, meaning he would likely be back in April.

Argentina have now confirmed that they’ve called up the United star to possibly take part in the national side’s games vs. El Salvador and Costa Rica.

🔙 Lisandro Martínez joins Lionel Scaloni's call-up for the friendly matches in USA! #ArgentinaNT pic.twitter.com/nvezukarby — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) March 12, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Martinez is given the green light by United to travel to the United States with his countrymen.

A situation may arise in which the Red Devils prefer to keep the centre-back at Carrington during the break while they monitor him and build up his fitness, with a view to making a sensational comeback when club football returns.

Martinez has been sorely missed during his absence and Erik ten Hag and his coaching are unlikely to be keen on taking any chances with his availability.

