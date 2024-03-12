Man United’s wage bill soars even as club posts record second-quarter revenues



Manchester United’s wage bill has risen by more than 24% from last season primarily due to the club’s participation in the Champions League earlier this term.

On Tuesday, United published their latest financial results which indicated that the wage bill soared from £384.1million in the 2022/23 campaign and now stands at £479m – the highest in the Premier League.

The value of the Red Devils’ debt is currently at £773.3million, according to the financial figures for the three months ending December 31, 2023.

United posted record second-quarter revenues of £225.8m, up 34.9%. This was mostly down to qualification for the Champions League.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the club’s early exit from the continental competition will be reflected in the next quarter’s financial results.

Net profit also increased to stand at £20.4million for the three months.

There was an increase in matchday revenue and broadcasting revenue by 59.2% and 81% respectively – also as a result of playing in Europe’s premier tournament.

United saw an injection of a £156m investment by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who completed the purchase of his 27.7% share of the club last month.

Another £78m investment from Ratcliffe is expected to follow.

MEN adds, “The long-term debt remained unchanged – at $650million – from this time last year, but a fall in the exchange rates between the US dollar and GBP means that debt has fallen from £535.7million to £506.5million in the previous three months.”

“United also use a revolving credit facility, which has been described as like a company credit card and varies “based on seasonal flow of funds.” The amount owed on the facility rose as a result of spending in the summer transfer market and on December 31, 2023, it stood at £266.8million, which is an increase of more than £60million from the previous year.”

The 20-time English champions are understood to have forked out £9.6million on fees related to the strategic review process that was kickstarted by the Glazer family in 2022. This sum is an initial part of the expenses that were accrued during the review. Raine are still owed $31.5million, which will be paid out in the third-quarter results.

United’s chief financial officer, Cliff Baty, reacted to the financial results and said, “We delivered strong revenues during the first half of the fiscal year and have reiterated our guidance for record revenues for the full fiscal year.”

“This is an exciting time at Manchester United following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment, and we are all focused on working together with our new co-owners to drive the club forward and deliver success on the pitch.”

United return to action on Sunday when they take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

