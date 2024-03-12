Manchester United officials travel to Madrid to sort out Mason Greenwood’s future



The Spanish tour of Manchester United officials continues with their next stop being in the capital city of Madrid.

John Murtough and Matt Hargreaves were pictured in Barcelona yesterday as they talked with Deco, the club’s sporting director.

Now, Spanish outlet Marca reports that they have travelled to Madrid to talk to Getafe, with the future of Mason Greenwood as the top point of their agenda.

The report states that United have put an asking price of close to €50 million for their player, a figure which could prove to be prohibitive for any club.

However, his current loan club, Getafe, are refusing to rule themselves out of the race as they have a stake in this deal.

Getafe stand to receive a 20% cut of the fee for effectively giving Greenwood a platform to showcase his abilities after last summer’s poorly handled U-turn by United.

Greenwood has done exactly that and consequently, clubs have started showing an interest in his services.

The clause makes it so that Getafe will effectively get a 20% discount on any price they agree with United, although they are not ruling out the possibility of another year on loan.

It is unlikely, however, that United agree to another loan deal as the player’s contract will enter its final year by that time, effectively taking away all leverage.

United would want to cash in this summer, as the report states that they want to conduct an overhaul of the locker room, and any incoming fee for Greenwood would greatly relieve their FFP stress.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the player although nothing concrete has come from either.

That’s not the case with Getafe, who have not been shy about speaking publicly of their admiration for Greenwood.

Nonetheless, it is certain to be a fascinating summer for Greenwood and United as both parties are much better placed to reach a conclusion after the nightmare events of last summer.

