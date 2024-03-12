Mason Mount back in training after four months out injured



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had to constantly shuffle his midfield around due to a mixture of injuries and poor form.

He had started the season with Mason Mount alongside Casemiro but the new tactical style meant the former Chelsea star ended up occupying the same positions as Bruno Fernandes, thus leaving a lot of gap for the opposition to exploit.

United paid an initial £55 million for the Champions League winner and he was even given the iconic No 7 jersey at the time of his unveiling.

The hope was the England international could plug multiple gaps in midfield with his versatility while he would also add goals and assists, something the midfield struggled with last term.

Mount back

After a couple of underwhelming displays, the 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury and since then, it has been a stop-start campaign for the former two-time Blues Player of the Year.

He has missed over 28 games this season, and has started only seven times for his new club, including four in the league. The manager has since moved on to Kobbie Mainoo, who has cemented his place in the starting line-up.

But with injuries galore, his return will come as great news for a beleaguered squad desperately in need of quality both on the field and from the bench.

Mount was pictured training on the grass and it is uncertain as to when we can see him back in action. But considering the time he has spent out injured, an immediate return is not on the cards

If his rehabilitation goes according to plan, there is a possibility he could return sometime in April. The manager will shed further light on his expected date of return during the pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup quarterfinal tie against Liverpool.

Good news for injury-ravaged squad

With United playing catch-up in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Ten Hag will need all the help he can get and the Englishman could prove to be an essential cog in the wheel.

Mount can play in midfield, further upfront if required while he also can do a job out wide, all areas which have been ravaged by injuries throughout the campaign.

The FIFA Club World Cup winner has been diligently worked towards attaining fitness and he will hope to make a mark before the season concludes.

Mount has been unlucky with injuries, something INEOS have taken into account before deciding he is safe from a summer clearout for now. But he must be ready to deliver when called upon or else his stay in Manchester might be short-lived.