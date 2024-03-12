Paul Pogba offered return to football in celebrity league in Russia

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s football career has been left in tatters after confirmation of his four-year ban from football was announced.

Pogba left United for the second time in the summer of 2022 but since moving to Juventus, his career has gone from bad to worse.

Injuries plagued his first season back in Italy and now the suspension has left question marks as to whether he will even play football again.

However, as reported by The Daily Mail, Pogba has been offered a curious route back onto the football field.

Broke Boys, a team from Russia’s celebrity-hosted league, have registered serious interest in signing the Frenchman and it represents a chance for him to keep his fitness up, if nothing else.

This Media Football League was created back in 2022 and teams are made up of a host of celebrities including actors to influencers.

Broke Boys sporting director Artjom Chatjaturjan is serious about signing the World Cup winner and has revealed he has contacted Pogba directly.

“It may seem like a joke, but we called him. So far he has politely refused. He is in a desperate moment and needs time to accept it, Pogba is one of the best footballers in world won’t be able to play for that long,” he told Tuttosport.

Furthermore, Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has been sent a contract proposal of £1,167 ($1500) a month and salary which includes additional benefits for him to move to Russia.

Whilst it would be a surprise to see the move come to fruition, should his ban be upheld, he would not play football again until he is 35 years of age.

The enigmatic Frenchman will be desperate for a reduced sentence away from the game in order to end his career with some respectability.

No comment has been made from the Pogba camp on his official future plans as they await news of their appeal.