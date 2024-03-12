Quinton Fortune credits Roy Keane for maintaining “relentless” winning culture at Man United



Former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune has credited legendary captain Roy Keane for playing the biggest part in maintaining a winning culture at the club that was initially implemented by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Keane is undoubtedly one of United’s greatest-ever players and one of, if not the best skipper the club has ever had.

While at Old Trafford, the midfielder won an incredible seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League.

He was also part of Sir Alex’s all-conquering 1999 treble-winning squad.

Fortune who was at United between 1999 and 2006, was lucky enough to witness first-hand just how great Keane was.

The 46-year-old spoke to 1337 Games (via DAZN) and gave some insight into Keane’s mentality and how that translated into his teammates.

“Everyone has a different style of play now, and the manager has his own way of doing things and you have to respect that. But we were very fortunate to have Sir Alex who created the culture that was just relentless.”

“There was a core group of players that just kept that standard every single day, and that started with the captain, Roy Keane – the boss didn’t have to say much in training every day because it was player-led, set by Keane.”

“He would just have to say ‘this is the passing drill we are doing’, and it would be at max tempo, a rondo at max tempo – you’d go in the middle and you’d stay in there for a while as guys were fizzing the ball, and that’s exactly how we trained every day.”

Fortune added, “I’m not there at Carrington every day now so I don’t know what they’re doing for training, but we were very fortunate to be under Sir Alex.”

The South African said that the new incoming owners led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are looking serious.

As per Fortune, it’s clear that Brailsford and his people are eager to give United every advantage possible to be competitive again, even that extra 1%.

He further stated about Brailsford, “The guy is on the money the way he speaks about relentless pushing for that 1% improvement in the team, and the culture he wants to create is what we had under Sir Alex.”

Fortune noted that once United get the culture right, everything else will follow naturally.

