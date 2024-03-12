Rayan Ait-Nouri: Man United “like” left-back Jurgen Klopp has recommended to Liverpool



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is firmly behind pursued by bitter rivals Liverpool.

At the moment, Erik ten Hag has no fit and available left-back available to him for selection within United’s ranks.

Both Luke Shaw and his deputy Tyrell Malacia are out recovering from long-term injuries.

It’s highly unlikely that either Shaw or Malacia will make an appearance before the season comes to an end. In the pair’s absence, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have been deployed in that part of the pitch.

Lindelof and Amrabat are hardly natural fits at left-back and this is a weakness rival teams have proven to be happy to exploit.

Last weekend, Fabrizio Romano revealed that United have decided to secure the services of a new and young left-back when the summer transfer window opens.

The Italian journalist stated that the Red Devils will make a signing irrespective of whatever happens with Malacia.

According to TEAMtalk, Ait-Nouri is wanted by United but the 20-time English champions face competition to land the Wolves star from Liverpool.

“Jurgen Klopp has recommended that Liverpool sign left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, while the Wolves man is also on the radar of Manchester United.”

“Indeed, TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Ait-Nouri is still a man firmly on their radar.In fact, Jurgen Klopp, who will vacate his position as the club’s manager in the summer, has recommended that the Algeria international should be signed.”

The publication notes that Ten Hag’s side “like” Ait-Nouri although a swoop for him is dependent on sales.

It’s believed that the 22-year-old is enjoying his time at the Molineux but he’d find it difficult to turn down a move to a bigger club like United or Liverpool.

Ait-Nouri is represented by Jorge Mendes – an agent United have dealt with on multiple occasions in the past.

It has been previously mentioned that INEOS enjoy a fantastic relationship with Mendes.

