Teun Koopmeiners: Liverpool contact Atalanta to declare their interest in Man United target



Manchester United’s bitter rivals, Liverpool, have reportedly joined the race to sign midfield target Teun Koopmeiners.

The middle of the park is understood to be an area of the pitch United are keen on strengthening ahead of the summer transfer window.

This need will only become more urgent if Casemiro leaves Old Trafford. The Brazilian continues to be strongly associated with a switch to the Saudi Pro League, with INEOS thought to be keen on offloading his wages from United’s payroll.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Koopmeiners is a player on the Red Devils’ wishlist.

The Dutchman has been one of Atalanta’s best players this term and has plundered 12 goals and four assists in 33 matches across all competitions – impressive numbers for a player who primarily plays as a defensive midfielder.

During the weekend, United scouts were personally in attendance and watched from the stands as Koopmeiners bagged a sensational brace against Juventus.

His double secured a valuable point for Atalanta.

It seems that the 26-year-old’s exploits have not gone unnoticed and Liverpool are now prepared to make their move in an effort to beat the likes of United to the midfielder’s services.

The Anfield outfit have reportedly turned their attention to Koopmeiners, who is also the number one target for Serie A giants Juventus.

Liverpool are said to be keen on acting on their interest and scooping up the Netherlands international.

The Merseyside club have already established contact with Atalanta and have informed them they’re interested in getting a deal over the line.

Juventus are aware of Liverpool’s admiration for Koopmeiners but Jurgen Klopp’s side have an advantage – Atalanta don’t want to sell one of their star players to a direct rival. They also know that Liverpool have more money compared to the Old Lady.

The report adds that Atalanta are “looking with interest” to England and Liverpool especially.

A fee of about €60m (approx. £51m) would be enough to convince La Dea to let Koopmeiners depart Bergamo for pastures anew.

