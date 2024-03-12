United women to take on Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup



Manager Marc Skinner said that Manchester United Women “mastered the game” against Brighton on Saturday to progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Now his side will have to beat Chelsea for the first time in their history if they want to reach the final again.

United beat the Seagulls 4-0 after a dominant first-half performance, with goals from Millie Turner, Nikita Parris and Garcia saw them 3-0 up before the break. Lisa Naalsund added a fourth with a sublime strike in the second half.

Skinner was delighted with the win on the road and said: “I felt we mastered the game quicker, we got into a rhythm quicker, I felt that our players combined quicker.

“It felt like it was the uglier side of the game we were good at, picking up those second balls. We suffocated them. I am really proud of the way we played.”

Melvine Malard got three of the four assists and had a couple of shots on goal herself. Skinner said: “Mel [Malard] stepped up tonight, she was very calm tonight, excellent. We haven’t seen enough of her, I want to see more.”

It was hard to single out a player of the match as the team gelled in what was their most convincing performance of the season.

“Lisa Naalsund was fantastic. Even Mary [Earps] at the end was controlling us so we didn’t need to rush. Nikita [Parris]’s running was excellent. I felt everyone played their part. As a collective, all of them deserve praise tonight.”

Marc Skinner has faced a difficult few months as his side lost pace with the top three in the league just after Christmas, with some fans calling for him to be sacked.

However, after Saturday’s performance, the away section was full of support for both the manager and players as they look to go one step further than last year and win the FA Cup.

“We were so frustrated when we lost in the final and we want to get back there. Whoever we get it will be a difficult tie but the negative feeling of the result of the final spurs us on. We want to right that wrong.”

Skinner also called on his players to deliver the same energy to the league as they did in their FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton.

“I want the same commitment. Our players are always committed but it felt energetic, it felt purposeful. We have some brilliant players and we want to keep the energy going.”

This morning, United learnt who their opponents would be as they are set to take on Chelsea at home in the semi-final, the weekend of the 13th/14th April.