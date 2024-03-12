Victor Lindelof speaks out on his role as a leader in the Manchester United dressing room

Victor Lindelof has spoken out on the skills required of being a leader in the Manchester United dressing room.

The Swede is now in his seventh season at the club after signing in the summer of 2017 from Benfica.

He is now 29 years old and has racked up an impressive 256 appearances for the Red Devils during his time at the club.

The centre back has also captained his country since 2021 but that position could be under threat with new Swedish national team coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, considering a shake-up of roles to start his time at the helm.

Speaking to the club’s official website on the importance of being a reference point in the dressing room the defender stated, “I always try to be a leader and try to help everyone at the club, to share my experiences, what I’ve been through and what you can think in certain situations”.

“I think it’s very, very important to do that and just find the right moment to talk to players, or even staff, or whoever it is. It’s always nice to just help. And that’s just the person I am. I try to do it and, hopefully, someone listens and can get some help from that”.

“I think it’s important to have a few players who are ready to take that responsibility. I just try to motivate the team and talk with the players”.

The Peoples Person has already relayed that the defender has given some public advice to young centre back Willy Kambwala, who has become a part of the first team squad since the end of last year.

The defender credits his childhood years, growing up with three brothers, which has helped him develop the required skills to lead and develop the confidence to talk and be confident in himself.

The former Benfica man went into detail on the importance of family to him and how this has shaped his values as a player and a human being.

“My biggest inspiration has always been my family. You know, we talk about everything, but obviously I was raised in a certain way and with values, and those are a big part of who I am”.

“Values and how to treat people, I’ve always had that in my mind. And I think it’s super, super important to listen to people and not judge anyone before you know their story. And to always be kind to people. I think that’s a good thing. And always be confident in yourself”.

United’s number two has had to play a few positions this year, most notably filling in at left back due to the club’s crisis, where Luke Shaw has only played 15 times this season and Tyrell Malacia has not pulled on the shirt since the last campaign.

Speaking on his versatility Lindelof claimed, “I grew up being a midfielder and then I became a centre-half in Benfica, so I can play a lot of positions. Obviously, my position is centre-half and that’s where I’m most comfortable. But I’m just trying to help the team, and I play wherever the manager wants me to be”.

“And if I play in another position, if it’s not centre-half, then I just try to do the job and play the best way I can. Obviously, it’s different from being a centre-half, a number six or a full-back. You have to think differently. But I think I can do a good job there as well”.

Lindelof finished the interview by stating the club’s desire is to finish the season strongly and that the whole team is desperate to win the FA Cup this year. “I think everyone at the club wants it. A club like United should always compete for trophies every year and, at least, try to win something each year as well”.

United take on Liverpool this Sunday hoping to take the next step with a semi-final trip to Wembley.