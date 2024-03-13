Christian Eriksen wants out of Manchester United after falling down the pecking order



Injuries and poor form have forced Manchester United manager to reshuffle his starting line-up on a consistent basis this season as compared to his first campaign.

In midfield, the Dutchman tended to favour a midfield partnership of summer recruits Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last term and it served him well, with United finishing third in the Premier League while also winning the Carabao Cup.

But this season, both the Brazilian and the Dane’s legs have completely gone and they have struggled to play in the big games where the pressing has been relentless.

The Denmark international has not started since the game against Tottenham Hotspur back in January and has seen only 37 minutes of action in two months.

Eriksen’s poor second season

This season, the former Inter Milan man has started only 11 games in all competitions while at the same time last campaign he had already began 28 games by now.

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence and Scott McTominay’s goalscoring contributions have meant the former Brentford star has hardly been called upon by the manager.

As per Ekstrabladet (via Sport Witness), the 32-year-old is absolutely not happy with his current situation and he “wants out” in the summer.

He is almost stuck at a “dead end” with the fact that he has fallen down to fifth-choice behind even Sofyan Amrabat, who committed a grave error in the Manchester derby, which has not been taken kindly.

Wants to leave

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is said to feel he is “surplus to requirements” after being “overtaken by the competition” and it is also a problem for his national team.

Eriksen, who has 126 international caps to his name, is just three appearances short of breaking Peter Schmeichel’s record of most caps for the Danish team.

With the Euros coming up, his situation is said to be “critical” and he needs more minutes for his club or else he might find a spot slipping away in the near future.

National team coach Kasper Hjulmand is expected to pick him for the upcoming round of games but with the midfielder “out in the cold” at Old Trafford, his international future could also be in danger.