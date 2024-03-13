Denmark Head Coach Kasper Hjulmand urges Manchester United to play Christian Eriksen more



Manchester United, as a team, have fallen well short of the standards they themselves set last season.

It is partly down to injuries, but also because of players who have been available, and were crucial last year, have fallen off a cliff.

Christian Eriksen, hailed as a masterstroke of a free signing, was often United’s fulcrum in the middle who helped with ball circulation and progressive passing.

However, this season, his lack of physicality and being deployed in an unfamiliar defensive-minded role has seen him exposed terribly.

Consequently, his minutes have been vastly reduced, especially since Kobbie Mainoo has already started offering what the Dane offers in the middle plus the added physicality and stamina.

That development spells trouble for his national team manager, who is now wary of calling up a player who is nowhere near match fit.

Kasper Hjulmand, the Denmark Head Coach, has termed recent developments as “not the best situation” and hopes it changes soon for the better.

Hjulmand said he is concerned about the levels Eriksen will be able to reach if he’s not getting regular first-team football, which would have a direct adverse effect on Denmark’s chances.

The player is the first name on the teamsheet for his country and everything good in the final third goes through him under Hjulmand.

In an interview with Danish outlet Tipsbladet, he said: “It’s not the best situation as it is right now. I really, really hope that changes. I’m pretty sure we’ll see a fit Christian. I know he is.

“But of course, if it continues, it can become like it is with everyone else for Christian. There can be a concern about the level one can perform at if they don’t get more playing time than what it is currently.

“I really hope it changes. A player as talented as Christian needs to play, and we certainly hope it changes at United. But it’s not the best situation not to have played more.”

Unfortunately for the player, and Hjulmand, Eriksen’s already scarce minutes are set to be squeezed even more as Mason Mount has returned to first-team training and one would presume he would come in over the Dane.

A parting of ways in the summer could well be the ideal scenario for all sides involved with Eriksen getting the playing time he deserves at a different level, and Ten Hag moving towards more dynamic and physical players in the middle.

