Dwight Yorke doubts Graham Potter’s credentials for Manchester United job

Former Manchester United striker, Dwight Yorke, has claimed that Graham Potter is not up for the job at his former side.

Current manager Erik ten Hag was very popular amongst fans at the end of last season, as his side won the Carabao Cup and also finished third in the Premier League.

However, fast forward ten months and the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford looks decidedly less bright, and only the club’s reluctance to pay out an eye-watering compensation fee might save him.

United sit sixth in the table and have had to watch the Champions League and even Europa League ties from their sofas in 2024 as they finished bottom of their group in December.

Naturally, there has been a frenzy of speculation by the media on who will take over from the former Ajax manager, were he to be relieved of his duties at the end of the current campaign.

All of Thomas Tuchel, Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter have been linked to the Old Trafford hotseat should it become available.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone (via CaughtOffside), Yorke has stated one manager he certainly thinks should not get the job.

“I don’t know what the new owners will come in and do, or how much of an influence they’ll have on what’s going on in the dugout or on the pitch. But, listen, you get judged on results, whether you’re a player or a manager”.

“I can’t see Xabi Alonso coming to us because of his Liverpool links. That’s never going to happen. Thomas Tuchel has had his chance at two big clubs but not really done it; saying that, he obviously won the Champions League with Chelsea and I did like him at the beginning, but things haven’t gone well for him since that”.

“Who else is out there? They talk about Graham Potter, but the boys would eat him alive, I think, just based on what he did at Chelsea”.

The former Brighton manager’s stock has certainly fallen since his time in West London but to be fair, even a well-respected coach like Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get a tune out of the Stamford Bridge side as they sit 11th in the table.

However, there is merit to Yorke’s argument as The Athletic reported a number of Chelsea players were calling the former Brighton manager “Harry” and “Hogwarts”, after his wizard namesake during his time in London.

Hardly an advert for the respect he commanded amongst the players.

In addition, United’s dressing room can also be a snake pit as numerous managers have found out, leaking to the press and giving up on their manager when the going gets tough. Just ask David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, whilst not being a fan favourite, United supporters have to accept that Potter is certainly a viable option for INEOS.

The Peoples Person has relayed that new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and likely sporting director, Dan Ashworth, have already met with the former Swansea boss, possibly to discuss a potential job offer in the future.