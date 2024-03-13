Erik ten Hag has requested Man United to sign Youssouf Fofana as Casemiro’s successor



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly instructed his club to complete the signing of AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana as Casemiro’s long-term replacement.

Casemiro is increasingly looking likely to be on his way out of Old Trafford.

After a stellar maiden season in England following his big-money arrival from Real Madrid, the Brazilian has struggled to replicate the excellent performances he put up last term.

He was poor again over the weekend as United eased past Everton in a 2-0 victory.

Casemiro has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, with INEOS keen on offloading his wages from the club’s books.

In case he leaves, the Red Devils will almost certainly need a replacement for him.

Some of the players that have been mentioned as possible Casemiro successors include Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and Everton’s Amadou Onana.

According to Fichajes, Monaco’s Fofana is also of interest to United and Ten Hag has requested his side to get a deal for the player over the line.

The publication states, “Manchester United is clear about the need to find a guarantee replacement for Casemiro, whom they could release this summer, putting their sights on Monaco, and more specifically on the figure of French midfielder Youssouf Fofana.”

It’s believed that United may need to ward off competition from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, who are also admirers of the Frenchman.

Monaco want €30m for the 25-year-old.

This season, Fofana has been a mainstay for his side. He has made 23 appearances in Ligue 1 so far and has just one goal and three assists to his name.

