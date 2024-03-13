Ex-Man United youngster says club would benefit from handing Jonny Evans a new deal



Former Manchester United youngster Pat McGibbon has insisted that there’s no reason why Jonny Evans should not be handed a new deal and extend his stay at the club.

Evans was signed last summer after impressing Erik ten Hag and his coaches at Carrington. He was added to the ranks primarily to provide cover and ensure United aren’t short in the defensive department.

However, as a result of injuries picked up by several members of the backline, Evans has played more games than either he or the fans would have certainly anticipated.

So far this term, the veteran defender has made 24 appearances across all competitions. His and Raphael Varane’s centre-back pairing has been United’s most utilized partnership this season.

Against Everton, Evans was brilliant once again. His performance saw captain Bruno Fernandes label him “Zidane.”

Ten Hag also spoke to reporters and admitted that he has been left thoroughly impressed by Evans’ contributions to the side.

According to McGibbon, who spent five years at Old Trafford, Evans has proven he deserved to stay at the club a little bit longer.

He said, “Jonny has certainly not let anyone down.”

“He went to United initially to get fit but he’s always been a class act. We know that United never should have let him go in the first place and with no international football recently it has helped him at club level.”

“I’ve been really impressed with Jonny and he was outstanding against Everton. On the pitch he is still a really good influence and there is no reason why he couldn’t be handed another year.”

“It’s the club’s call but from a coaching capacity, the club would benefit from keeping Jonny on and helping the young lads to develop.”

McGibbon added, “Nothing beats good experience on the pitch. I know from my time under Sir Alex Ferguson that the players manage on the pitch and Jonny’s experience is invaluable.”

Evans’ contract is set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

