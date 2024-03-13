FC Barcelona are open to selling Ronald Araujo this summer for €100 million



Manchester United’s ambitions for a defensive revamp could see them targeting Barcelona’s stalwart Ronald Araújo.

With Barcelona open to negotiations for the right offer, United’s search for a centre back ahead of the summer transfer window could land them one of football’s most promising defenders.

Reports from ESPN reveal Barcelona’s willingness to consider offers of around €100 million for Araújo.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan has proven himself a key figure in Barcelona’s lineup, embodying both skill and versatility in defence.

This potential move comes at a time when United, under the new stewardship of INEOS, aims to make significant changes to their squad, signalling a bold new era for the club.

Araújo’s ability to command the defensive line, coupled with his experience in La Liga and the Champions League, makes him an ideal target for the Red Devils.

His recent performances, notably in Barcelona’s Champions League victory over Napoli, have underscored his importance to his current club.

Yet, Barcelona’s financial predicaments might force them to entertain lucrative offers for their star defender.

Araújo’s potential arrival at Old Trafford could offer United the solidity and leadership they have been missing at the back.

However, United would face competition, as Bayern Munich and a top Premier League club are also interested in Araújo’s services.

United’s interest in bolstering their defence is evident, with the club linked to several top defenders, including Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio, and Edmond Tapsoba.

These links highlight the club’s strategic approach to recruitment, aiming to build a squad capable of competing at the highest levels both domestically and in Europe.