İsmail Yüksek wants Manchester United move despite Tottenham Hotspur interest



Manchester United beat Everton at the weekend but the performance left a lot to be desired especially when it came to passing out from the back.

The pass success rate of the hosts stood at an abysmal 81%, below the Toffees, who finished the game with an accuracy rate of 84%.

It must be remembered that Everton have not won a league game in 2024 and to be outdone by Sean Dyche’s team shows how poor the Red Devils were, especially their two highest-earners – Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

Playing the Frenchman on the left was another tactical blunder while the Brazilian has struggled all throughout the campaign and looks like he has lost more than a yard of pace.

Casemiro’s replacement needed

He needlessly slides into tackles to avoid tracking back while his passing is often erratic as seen from Saturday’s game where the former Real Madrid found a teammate only 76 percent of the time.

INEOS want to get rid of his humongous wages with Sir Jim Ratcliffe particularly displeased with the money thrown at the Brazil international to ensure his move to Old Trafford.

The likes of Joao Neves and Youssouf Fofana have been linked with a move to replace the five-time Champions League winner and in all probability, this will be Casemiro’s last season in red with Saudi Arabia willing to splurge the money to get him in the summer.

Turkish international İsmail Yüksek has reiterated his desire to move to the Theatre of Dreams amid interest from fellow rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were impressed with what they saw from the defensive midfielder during Fenerbahçe’s UEFA Conference League clash against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last week.

They plan to scout him further before planning a summer swoop but it seems the 25-year-old only has United on his mind if he were to leave Fenerbahçe.

Turkish star wants United move

“The club I would like to go to in Europe is Manchester United, my childhood dream,” the ‘rising star’ was quoted as saying at a local event by Fotomaç.

The Turk mainly plays at the base of the midfield but can also play further forward as well as in defence if needed, which highlights his versatility.

He has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing five assists with Fenerbahce currently second in the league.

Whether United actually come in to trump Spurs remains to be seen. United signed his former teammate Altay Bayindir last summer, who became the first Turkish player to sign for the Red Devils.

The player is valued at €7.5 million according to Transfermarkt.