“It’s unbelievable really…”: Gary Neville slams Glazers’ negligence that’s been exposed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed the Glazers for their negligence, through failing to appoint the right people and leaving Old Trafford to dramatically decline. He also indicated that they’ve been exposed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Last month, United confirmed that Ratcliffe had completed his partial 27.7% stake in the club.

Soon after, the Red Devils announced that a task force had been formed to oversee the regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

Gary Neville is one of the members of the task force.

INEOS have also made efforts to make appointments to key positions as they seek to form a new and improved football structure that will usher United into the new era.

Already, the Red Devils secured the services of Omar Berrada from Manchester City as the new CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

Talks with Newcastle remain ongoing for Dan Ashworth, who is the main candidate to assume a maiden sporting director role at Old Trafford.

United have also been strongly linked to Crystal Palaces’ Dougie Freedman and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox, who are believed to be in the running for head of recruitment and technical director roles respectively.

Neville spoke on The Overlap and said that United under Ratcliffe are finally operating in the right way. The former defender also aimed a dig at the Glazers, whom he accused of negligence.

“I think the Glazers have been negligent in the past 10 years in not appointing the right people. We think Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming in is amazing because he’s appointed sporting director and a CEO – it’s unbelievable really, it’s just like normal practice. My biggest thing is the stadium and regeneration.”

“You think about Financial Fair Play now, and the generation of income that could’ve happened – United own 50-60 acres around the ground. Manchester City have invested in the Co-Op Arena that’s going to open in a month or two, they own half of that. They’ve invested in other things that have made money around the ground and invested in the place.”

“Letting the stadium go and not touching the regeneration – those two things are just negligent. You can get the team wrong, sign the wrong players, lose football matches – I don’t have a problem with that.”

The Sky Sports pundit added, “You can’t not have the best stadium with the money coming in and you can’t not have a CEO and sporting director that understand football clubs.”

United’s neglect of Old Trafford saw the club’s iconic grounds overlooked for Euro 2028 with Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock instead selected in the North West.

